Police investigating after body found at Portsmouth apartment complex

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is working a death investigation after a body was found at the Churchland Forest Apartments Tuesday night.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 11:23 p.m. for an unconscious man in the 30 block of Pebble Point Court. When officers arrived, they located the unresponsive man and began CPR until medics arrived.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

