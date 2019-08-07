Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair August 10

NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for a job? If so, Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is hiring!

The school division said it will be holding a job fair on Saturday, August 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8021 Old Ocean View Road for a variety of teaching positions it’s looking to fill for the 2019-2020 school year.

NPS said it will be hiring for teaching positions in Auto Body, Chemistry, Earth Science, Elementary Education (K-5), Engineering Technology, English, Family & Consumer Science, History, Mathematics, Spanish, Special Education and Technology Education.

According to the school division, it has a significant need for individuals who hold degrees in fields that would allow them to teach math.

Those interested in applying to for a position may visit the NPS Human Resources webpage here.