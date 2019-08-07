Man shot in Newport News, police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. where a 26-year-old man was shot.

According to police, the shooting was in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road and the man shot was taken to the hospital by medics for his nonlife threatning injuries.

If anyone has information about the shooting, police are asking you contact them to help with the ongoing investigation.

Tips on this case can be shared with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or go online at P3tips.com.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this case.