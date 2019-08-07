James City County Police searching for man wanted on 3 outstanding warrants

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department is searching for a man wanted on charges of abduction, assault and battery and property damage.

According to police, Chad Roty Crandall’s last known address was on Hiawatha Drive in Virginia Beach or Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.

If you or someone you know has information that might help police locate Crandall, call 757-253-1800 or text/email tips to tips@jamescitycountyva.gov. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.