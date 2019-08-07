Jabbering with Jay: Wink goes 1-on-1 with Redskins head coach Jay Gruden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - There's jaywalking. And then there's Jay-talking.

Wednesday, on the eve of the Redskins' preseason opener, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler goes 1-on-1 with 'Skins head coach Jay Gruden.

Among the topics discussed: What he's been told by Redskins executives he has to do in order to keep his job after missing the playoffs three straight seasons, how he was impacted by QB Alex Smith's injury and recovery, what his immediate reaction was to seeing Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman jumping over a bull in Spain and why his father, Jim Gruden, is responsible for Jay's inability to do household chores.

Thursday night, in a game to be broadcast LIVE on News 3, the Redskins open their preseason slate at the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.