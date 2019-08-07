Hunter House museum closed after 200-year-old oak tree falls on property

NORFOLK, Va. – During the height of tourist season in Hampton Roads, a unique museum is forced to shut its doors.

“We are the only tourable Victorian house in Norfolk, and we tell the story of a working-class family,” said Hunter House Victorian Museum Director Jackie Spainhorn. “We are a hidden gem showcasing something no one else is.”

The Hunter House Victorian Museum is closed for at least the next week after a massive, two-century old oak snapped and fell onto the roof during Sunday’s severe storms.

“The tree was struck by lightning and it’s leaning on the third floor where our collections are stored,” Spainhorn said.

The Freemason District home, built in 1894, has been home to only one family before being turned into a museum.

“Our collection spans from old board games to historical clothing to postcards, original letters, things that can’t be purchased, so it would be devastating to lose anything,” Spainhorn explained.

The museum is closed until at least August 18: terrible timing, says Spainhorn.

“It is tourist season. We are a small non-profit. Every day we are closed, we are losing a lot of visibility and funding for archives and the facility,” she explained.

Their insurance company has surveyed the damage and says it will only cover part of the cost to remove the limbs and uproot the tree.

“It’s going to cost around three to four thousand dollars, and we will need help from the community to raise funds,” Spainhorn said.

Spainhorn says the tree was even mentioned in the will of Hunter family members, including Eloise Dexter, born in 1885.

“The trees were really important to her, so when we think about losing this, to some people it’s just a tree but this is the story of her life. To see it go is devastating,” said Spainhorn.

After the tree is uprooted it will be mulched and place in the garden.

The museum has created a Go Fund Me page to help with costs.