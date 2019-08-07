× First Warning Forecast: Drying out, still hot and humid

After a busy evening of severe weather, the bulk of the storms have moved offshore. We are however keeping a chance for a couple storms on the peninsulas, otherwise we’ll start to see some partial clearing overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s.

Thursday is looking drier, with just a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. It will be hot with highs in the low 90s.

A cold front will move toward the region on Friday. Expect another hot day with highs near 90. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Some relief on the way for the weekend. Temperatures will start to trend closer to normal with low humidity values.

The temperatures trend in the upper 80s to start the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies both Monday and Tuesday with an isolated shower possible.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

