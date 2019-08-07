Camper splits after falling down hill near Chick-fil-A in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck, carrying a camper, slid down a hill and nearly into traffic on Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Bell Creek road, in Hanover, Virginia. The camper appeared to split after it hit a utility pole, according to CBS 6.

Deputies say the truck was in park before it slid down the hill. They are investigating how that happened.

The utility pole prevented the truck and camper from rolling onto Mechanicsville Turnpike, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured in the crash.

