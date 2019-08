CAMDEN Co., N.C. – Michael Howerin, also known as Michelle Howerin, is wanted on misdemeanor and felony warrants in Camden County.

Howerin is a convicted sex offender that absconded from community corrections and removed his electronic monitoring device.

Police believed they are operating a silver 2002 Honda Accord sedan with North Carolina plates FJE-4423.

There are no further details at this time.

