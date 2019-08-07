× Annual Virginia Honey Bee Festival to be held at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. – Join Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia for the 9th annual 2019 Virginia Honey Bee Festival!

The festival will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can learn about the critical role of bees and how you can protect them by not using harmful pesticides.

Guests can also learn how to incorporate bee friendly plants into their landscape and to use organic weed control versus products that have damaging chemicals.

Enjoy children’s activities, demonstrations, honey products and samples, pottery, jewelry, food trucks, and more. Attendees will be able to see the inside of a real live bee hive and purchase your own bee-friendly plants.

Children that dress as a bee will receive a free honey stick!

The VA Honey Bee Festival is free with Garden admission and will take place in the Baker Hall Visitor Center and terrace. To learn more about the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia, click here.