VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A new list of the top deadliest cities in the United States ranked Virginia Beach at 54th out of 61 cities in the U.S.

According to the list, Virginia Beach has a murder rate in the city of 3.3. per 100,000 people.

Virginia Beach wasn’t the only Virginia city to make the list. Fairfax, Virginia, was ranked 60th with a murder rate of 1.7 per 100,000 people.

For more on the list by CBS News, click here.

Download the News 3 App for more news out of Virginia Beach.