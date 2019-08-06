× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A hot and humid end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity… Watch out for patchy dense fog for your morning drive. Expect more sunshine and lower rain chances today as an area of low pressure and fronts move off of the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. An isolated shower is possible, mainly closer to the coast. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the humidity.

Highs will climb to near 90 on Wednesday with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Expect sunshine tomorrow morning with clouds building by the afternoon. We will see scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible.

Highs will return to the low 90s to end the week. It will be very humid, pushing afternoon heat index values to the mid and upper 90s. In typical summer style, an afternoon scattered shower/storm will be possible Thursday and Friday. Good news for the weekend… Highs will cool to the mid 80s and humidity will dip.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds: NW/SE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 6th

1918 Richmond High Temp: 107

1986 F1 Tornado: Nottoway Co

1993 Historic Tornado Outbreak: Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

