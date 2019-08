Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For this week’s Toasting Tuesday, we’re drinking Commonwealth Brewing Company’s special release, LoveStrong IPA.

This light-colored, India Pale Ale has strong notes of grapefruit, peach and passion fruit and 6% ABV, for easy drinking. 100% of proceeds from all sales of LoveStrong IPA go to the United Way Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

You can find more information at commonwealthbrewingco.com.