HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands of Dominion Energy customers are without power across Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

Dominion’s Energy’s outage map shows around 5,300 outages in Portsmouth and over 2,700 in Chesapeake.

In Portsmouth, the cause for the outages is listed as “circuit out” on the Dominion website.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.