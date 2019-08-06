Swimming advisory issued for Norfolk beach

NORFOLK, Va. – A swimming advisory has been issued for Captains Quarter Beach on Tuesday.

Officials said bacteria concentrations exceed safe levels set by the state.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

An advisory doesn’t close the water to swimmers — it just warns you that you face elevated risk.

The risk is especially elevated for children, who are more likely to swallow the water, or those who have open wounds or weakened immune systems.