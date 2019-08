Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Not all food and drinks found at our summer picnics are safe for pets. Some of the dangers may surprise you .

Lee Ensley and Crystal Roe from the Norfolk SPCA join us to talk about some things to avoid and safe snacks for dogs link Blink - a 5 month old lab mix looking for a home who is happy to taste test a few fruits and veggies.

For more information visit the Norfolk SPCA to adopt Blink or one of the other adoptable pets: norfolkspca.com.