PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman with a non-life threatning wound to her lower body.

Police in Portsmouth said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Edwards Street around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

At this time, police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

