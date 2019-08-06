One person displaced after Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One person has been forced out of their home after a fire in the 200 block of Mona Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire coming from the attic and the side of the house, which suffered extensive damage. A neighboring home also sustained heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner will not seek assistance from the Red Cross, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

