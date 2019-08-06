Off Script on 3 podcast: The lightning round

Posted 11:06 am, August 6, 2019, by

Blaine, Jessica and Erica go off script on everything from married couples who sleep in different bedrooms to whether it’s OK to use a coupon on a first date. Plus, Erica and Jessica REALLY have something to say about people without children who go to Disney World!

Click here to listen to more Off Script on 3 episodes

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.