New clinic to help post-9/11 veterans and their families opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A critical military veteran population in Hampton Roads has a new option when it comes to mental health services.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center celebrated its grand opening Tuesday. The clinic is a not-for-profit organization to serve more than 200,000 post-9/11 veterans and military families in Hampton Roads.

The clinic offers mental health care at no or low-cost. Treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD, adjustment issues, anger, grief & loss, relationship problems, and more are part of the services.

The Virginia Beach location is part of a network of clinics being set-up across the chronic all designed to prevent the next generation of veterans from suffering chronic illness.

