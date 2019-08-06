Man in Hampton shot while walking down the street

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police tell News 3 that a man was struck by bullets while walking down a street in the city when gunshots were fired in his direction from a car.

According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Spruce Street. Officers respond though to the 600 block of Hemlock Avenue after the 39-year-old man ran to a residence in the area after being shot.

The man’s injuries are reportedly non-life threatning.

Police added that several homes and vehicles on Spruce Street were also struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate. The victim was not fully cooperative with investigating officers.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

