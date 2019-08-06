Loggerhead sea turtle nest hatches in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Aquarium announced the hatching of the loggerhead sea turtle nest that was discovered on June 7.

Stranding Response volunteers have been patiently watching over the nest since July 24. Around 11:35 p.m., the turtles started making their way towards the water!

The Aquarium says that it was very overcast last night which meant the moon was hard to find.

The staff and volunteers helped the babies head towards the ocean by being an “artificial moon” with white camera lights.