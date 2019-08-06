Local military members take part in ‘USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp’ at Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. – Redskins Salute and USAA are hosting 50 local military members in “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp” event.

The event takes place on day 13 of Washington Redskins training camp, before the team takes the field for a 1:35 p.m. practice. Service members take part in drills that are similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent.

“It is an honor to host service members at ‘USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp’ with the Washington Redskins,” said Ronney Wright, USAA military affairs representative for the greater Washington, D.C. area. “Not only do the service members have a chance to watch practice and meet Redskins’ players, but they enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the same field and participate in some of the same drills as these NFL players. Bringing service members closer to a game they love is just one way USAA and the Redskins say thank you for their service and sacrifice.”

After competing in drills, the military members enjoy lunch in a VIP hospitality area before watching Redskins practice and meeting players.