× First Warning Forecast: Scattered severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

*FIRST WARNING ACTION DAY WEDNESDAY*

A calm and humid night on tap. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s.

Sunshine to start the day on Wednesday. Storm chances will increase after 1 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area in a level 2 for severe storms. That means scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Hail and an isolated tornado are not out of the question. High temperatures will be near 90, but will feel closer to the triple digits due to the humidity.

Thursday is looking drier, with just a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. It will be hot with highs in the low 90s.

A cold front will move toward the region on Friday. Expect another hot day with highs near 90. Skies will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will start to trend closer to normal over the weekend. Right now, it’s looking partly cloudy and mostly dry.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

