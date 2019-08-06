Chesapeake Police search for missing woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police need help to locate a missing woman.

26-year-old Kathryn Tiernan was reported missing Tuesday.

Police said she was last seen leaving her residence on Grand Isle Drive around 1 p.m., on Monday wearing a pink shirt and grey pajama pants.

Tiernan is a mixed race female, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She has a mental disability that requires supervision but is high functioning, police said.

If anyone has information about the location of Tiernan please call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.