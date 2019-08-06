Chesapeake Police search for missing woman

Posted 10:42 am, August 6, 2019, by

Kathryn Tiernan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police need help to locate a missing woman.

26-year-old Kathryn Tiernan was reported missing Tuesday.

Police said she was last seen leaving her residence on Grand Isle Drive around 1 p.m., on Monday wearing a pink shirt and grey pajama pants.

Tiernan is a mixed race female, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She has a mental disability that requires supervision but is high functioning, police said.

If anyone has information about the location of Tiernan please call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.

Google Map for coordinates 36.787454 by -76.387147.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.