Brewing more than just a beer in the wake of a Virginia Beach tragedy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Commonwealth Brewing Company just recently released the LoveStrong IPA in support of the families of the May 31st, 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting. Proceeds from sales of the brew and t-shirts will benefit the United Way Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

Jeramy Biggie joins us to discuss the inspiration for the beer and where to find it.

Go to commonwealthbrewco.com for more information.

Where to find it:

Virginia Beach: Prosperity Kitchen, Whiskey Kitchen, Beachside Social, Aloha Snacks, Bottlecraft, and Taste Unlimited.

Norfolk: The Birch, Public House, Gosport Tavern, Jack Brown’s and Bottlebox.