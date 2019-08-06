Severe storms expected after 1 p.m. Wednesday

Brewing more than just a beer in the wake of a Virginia Beach tragedy on Coast Live

Posted 4:21 pm, August 6, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Commonwealth Brewing Company just recently released the LoveStrong IPA in support of the families of the May 31st, 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting.  Proceeds from sales of the brew and t-shirts will benefit the United Way Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

Jeramy Biggie joins us to discuss the inspiration for the beer and where to find it.

Go to commonwealthbrewco.com for more information.

Where to find it:

Virginia Beach: Prosperity Kitchen, Whiskey Kitchen, Beachside Social, Aloha Snacks, Bottlecraft, and Taste Unlimited.

Norfolk: The Birch, Public House, Gosport Tavern, Jack Brown’s and Bottlebox.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.