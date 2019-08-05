Women who worked together in Virginia Beach killed in Dayton mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Anthem confirmed Monday that two of their employees who had ties to Hampton Roads were killed in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

DAYTON, OHIO – AUGUST 04: Mourners attend a memorial service in the Oregon District to recognize the victims of an early-morning mass shooting in the popular nightspot on August 04, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. At least 9 people were reported to have been killed and another 27 injured when a gunman identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire with a AR-15 style rifle. The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a gunman in Texas opened fire at a shopping mall killing at least 20 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The two victims were among nine people who were killed when the suspect, who was wearing a mask, body armor and was armed with a .223 caliber rifle, opened fire on Sunday.

News 3 obtained an email sent to Anthem employees saying Beatrice Curtis, who worked at Anthem in Virginia Beach, and Monica Brickhouse, a former Virginia Beach-based associate for Anthem who had recently moved to Ohio, were together during the time of the shooting.

Anthem also provided News 3 with the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Monica and Beatrice were not only co-workers, but dear friends and valuable members of the Anthem team. We area committed to helping their families and our associates during this time of grief and mourning.

