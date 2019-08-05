Women who worked together in Virginia Beach killed in Dayton mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Anthem confirmed Monday that two of their employees who had ties to Hampton Roads were killed in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

The two victims were among nine people who were killed when the suspect, who was wearing a mask, body armor and was armed with a .223 caliber rifle, opened fire on Sunday.

News 3 obtained an email sent to Anthem employees saying Beatrice Curtis, who worked at Anthem in Virginia Beach, and Monica Brickhouse, a former Virginia Beach-based associate for Anthem who had recently moved to Ohio, were together during the time of the shooting.

Anthem also provided News 3 with the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Monica and Beatrice were not only co-workers, but dear friends and valuable members of the Anthem team. We area committed to helping their families and our associates during this time of grief and mourning.

