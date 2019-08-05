With the school year approaching, local divisions are hiring bus drivers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The new school year is fast approaching and that means school divisions across the region are hiring bus drivers.

“Right now, we are about 45-50 drivers down,” David Pace, Executive Director of Transportation and Fleet Management Services for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo Monday. “It’s not a Virginia Beach problem, it’s a national problem, recruiting and retaining school bus drivers.”

With about 630 contracted drivers each covering three to four routes, vacancies can create big headaches for a large transportation network like the one in Virginia Beach.

Pace says the perks, such as being able to bring your own pre-school aged children on the bus, thus eliminating the need for child care, and benefits will entice more people to be bus drivers.

“It’s a very rewarding job. Once you get driving a school bus and you start picking your children up, and like I say every one of my drivers say these are my children, it becomes a really heartwarming kind of job to have,” Pace said.

Interested drivers must apply online and applicants will be contacted to participate in both classroom and behind-the-wheel training.

Applicants must complete paid training and earn a Virginia commercial driver’s license (CDL) before they are eligible to drive for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Interested applicants can apply online here.

As of late July, Chesapeake Public Schools is looking to fill 27 bus driver vacancies. Interested applicants can apply online at cpschools.com or attend hiring events at the Chesapeake Central Library on Wednesday August 14 from 10:30am – 1:30pm or on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10:30am to 1:30pm at the South Norfolk Library.

Chesapeake is also offering signing bonuses for candidates. Those who work for 6 months and had a CDL Class B Passenger and School Bus Endorsement are eligible for a $500 bonus, while those who are non-CDL endorsed can earn a $250 bonus.

Newport News Public Schools is looking to fill 15 bus driver positions out of 340 budgeted jobs. Training is provided. Contracted drivers start at $14.82 an hour. You can apply online at www.nnpsjobs.com.

News 3 has reached out to other local school divisions about bus driver vacancies and will update this story with their responses.