Two men arrested on drug charges following Suffolk traffic stop

Posted 1:31 pm, August 5, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police arrested two men on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Officers were in the area of the 200 block of North Main Street around 1:45 p.m. when they observed a black GMC truck exceeding the speed limit.

Officers made a traffic stop and during their investigation it was determined that firearms and drugs were located within the vehicle.

21-year-old Brandon Lee Riddick and 22-year-old William Matthew Lawrence were each arrested on charges including Conspiracy to Violate Drug Control Act – Felony, Possession of Schedule I, II Controlled Substance, Carrying Concealed Weapon, and Possess Firearm While in Possession of Drugs.

There are no further details at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.