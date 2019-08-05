Suffolk police investigating after 7-Eleven armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Sunday evening.

Officials were contacted advising of the incident around 11:48 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that two males entered the business, with one of the individuals displaying a firearm, and demanded money.

Both suspects fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspects were described as wearing black hoodies, black pants, glasses, and one of the males had a green rag over his face. There were no injuries reported.

There are no further details at this time.

