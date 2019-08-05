Suffolk police investigating after 7-Eleven armed robbery

Posted 2:46 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, August 5, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Sunday evening.

Officials were contacted advising of the incident around 11:48 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that two males entered the business, with one of the individuals displaying a firearm, and demanded money.

Both suspects fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspects were described as wearing black hoodies, black pants, glasses, and one of the males had a green rag over his face. There were no injuries reported.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.770696 by -76.585266.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.