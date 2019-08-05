‘Skins scoop: QB competition still wide open, depth chart ‘means nothing at this point’

RICHMOND, Va. – Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden makes it very clear that the depth chart released by the ‘Skins ahead of Thursday’s preseason game in Cleveland has no significance on the quarterback competition.

“It’s early and I was forced to make it,” Gruden said. “I wouldn’t have made a depth chart right now; there’s no reason to, it’s silly. It’s words on a piece of paper, names on a piece of paper and an order that means nothing at this point.”

That “silly” depth chart lists Colt McCoy as the starter, Case Keenum as backup and Dwayne Haskins as third string.

“There might be a day where one of them might struggle on the five or six reps he had in 7-on-7 where if he had 12 reps in that 7-on-7 period he might have got himself out of the funk and finished really well. Unfortunately, we have to sub the next guy, so you’ve got to really hone in on your reps as a quarterback because you’re not going to get as many reps as you normally would if you were the number one guy,” Gruden said. “So, taking advantage of your reps and being consistent day in and day out is the most important thing and is what we’re looking for.”