Redskins Training Camp: Day 12

RICHMOND, Va. – We’ll take some depth perception into day 12 of Washington Redskins training camp.

One day after releasing their first unofficial depth chart of the 2019 season, the Redskins will hold a pair of workouts Monday in Richmond. The team will practice at 9:45 a.m. and then take part in a walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.

“The first preseason game – not that we’re taking it lightly, but it’s more about we’re still in training camp mode,” Washington head coach Jay Gruden admitted Sunday. “We don’t do the heavy preparation that you normally would do for a regular season game. First preseason game, is mainly you’re going to call your first two or three install-type plays that you have in; let the players play, play fast, and not so much worry about scheme as you normally would. Still, we want to get them prepared for what they will possibly see so they can adapt and play fast and we can hopefully have some positive plays against Cleveland. We’re still more in training camp mode – probably up until Tuesday we might start to show some Cleveland tape.”

Thursday, the ‘Skins play their preseason opener at Cleveland. The 7:30 p.m. game will be televised LIVE on News 3.

