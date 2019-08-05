Portsmouth man pleads guilty to heroin and firearms crimes

Posted 9:31 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33PM, August 5, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possessing a gun.

Court documents say various Chesapeake Police officers saw 37-year-old Jameel Malik Simmons selling heroin to a customer outside of his apartment.

After police arrested Simmons, they obtained a search warrant for his home and found more heroin and a loaded firearm in the kitchen cabinet.

Simmons pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of life in prison when sentenced on November 7.

