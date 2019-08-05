Portsmouth detectives searching for missing man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Portsmouth man.

According to detectives, 76-year-old Douglas Franklin was last seen at his home, located in the 5200 block of Greenbrooke Drive, on Saturday at 6 p.m.

No one has seen or heard from Franklin since he left. Detectives are concerned for Franklin’s well-being because he suffers from a health-related condition that requires medication.

Franklin is a white male who is around 5’7” tall and weighs between 180-200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. At this time detectives do not have a clothing description for Franklin, but they do believe he may be driving a white 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup bearing New York license plates of “23804ML.”

If you have seen Franklin, his vehicle or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.