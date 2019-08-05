Police investigating after armed robbery at Accomack Co. Dollar General

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place Sunday at a Dollar General.

Around 9:48 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General store in Painter.

When deputies’ arrived at the scene, it was determined that an armed black male, around 5’4”, with a slim build entered the store and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction and no one was injured during this incident, reports say.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

Tips may also be submitted through this link.