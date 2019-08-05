Police investigate after man shot while walking in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot while walking in the early morning hours Monday.

Around 12:45 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Quash Street.

A 39-year-old male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived. Officials said his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the 900 block of Langley Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. The victim then ran to a nearby residence on Quash Street where emergency services were contacted.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com.