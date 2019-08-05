Officials investigating threat at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTMSOUTH, Va. – Law enforcement and military officials are investigating a threat at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth.

According to officials, the threat was written and discovered in a building within the shipyard. They added that shipyard law enforcement and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are investigating the threat.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard said it takes these threats very seriously and will work with NCIS to fully investigate.

As a precautionary measure, employees in the vicinity were temporarily evacuated. Normal operations have resumed.

NCIS is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

If anyone has any information, please contact NCIS at (757) 444-7327 or submit a tip online.

