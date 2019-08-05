Officials investigating after house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters are investigating a house fire that happened on Monday.

Around 12:18 p.m., firefighters and police responded to a house fire in the 100 block of South Boggs Avenue located in the Thalia Forest section of the city.

Crews reported light smoke showing from the garage area but it was quickly under control and marked out at 12:27 p.m.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause is currently under investigation. There are no further details at this time.

