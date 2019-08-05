National Oyster Day: Groups work to restore oyster population in Lynnhaven River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know? August 5 is National Oyster Day!

To celebrate, News 3 checked in with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s massive oyster restoration project.

The goal is to restore 10 billion oysters to the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. The non-profit is also joining with other groups to restore oysters in ten tributaries, including the York, Lafayette and Lynnhaven Rivers.

“We can’t do it alone so it’s great to see so many groups and local residents come together for this important cause,” said Heather Lockwood, Oyster Restoration Specialist with CBF.

Oyster reef construction is already completed in the Lafayette River. Lockwood says the Lynnhaven River is set to be the next restored tributary.

