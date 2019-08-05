× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain and storms to start the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of storms… Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few isolated showers. Cloudy skies will continue through the day with more rain and storms firing up this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures will be a little cooler today with highs in the mid 80s, but it will still be muggy.

Clouds will clear out tomorrow morning with a few leftover showers possible. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s tomorrow, but it will feel like the 90s this with the humidity.

Expect more heat, more humidity, and more storms for the second half of the work week. Highs will climb to the low 90s Wednesday through Friday. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon).

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 5th

2003 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Southeast VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.