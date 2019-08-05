× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms this evening

We will continue with a chance for showers and storms this evening. The biggest threat with any storms that form will be gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Storms will move out overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday is looking mostly dry and warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Shower and storm chances will ramp up again on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be near 90, but will feel closer to the triple digits due to the humidity. Thursday will be very similar with showers and storms popping up during the afternoon.

A cold front will move toward the region on Friday. Expect another hot day with highs near 90. Skies will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will start to trend closer to normal over the weekend. Right now, it’s looking partly cloudy and mostly dry.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

