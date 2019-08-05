× First Warning Forecast: Tracking much drier weather heading into Tuesday

Showers continue to move out overnight with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday is looking mostly dry and warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Shower and storm chances will ramp up again on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be near 90, but will feel closer to the triple digits due to the humidity. Thursday will be very similar with showers and storms popping up during the afternoon.

A cold front will move toward the region on Friday. Expect another hot day with highs near 90. Skies will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will start to trend closer to normal over the weekend. Right now, it’s looking partly cloudy and mostly dry.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

