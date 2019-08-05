Deputies searching for woman after allegedly assaulting Williamsburg 7-Eleven worker

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a simple assault that occurred on July 30.

Reports say that the assault took place at a 7-Eleven located at 430 Bypass Road, Williamsburg. The female pictured below assaulted one of the store clerks, and then left the business in an unknown model grey truck, leaving her Slurpee behind.

She was described by the clerk as a light skinned black female. If you can identify this person, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

There are no further details at this time.

