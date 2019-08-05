Act 3 Podcast: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and a director for Venom 2

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

We’re joined by a special guest this week. Treezy from the Kinda Movie Critics podcast is here to discuss the new film by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. All of us have very different feelings about this film, each liking and disliking different things. We’ve also got some news on a possible director for the sequel to Venom and we’re comparing the digital effects work in two trailers that were released last week. Stick around till the end and you can hear Colin Farrell talk about how pies are different in the US and UK.

Act One: News

-00:04:30 – One Real Shot In “The Lion King”

-00:05:35 – Naro Video Closing

-00:07:05 – Possible Director For Venom 2

-00:14:40 – First Look At The “Irishman”

-00-16:00 – “Will Call” New Trailer for “Gemini Man”

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:25:30 – Treezy: HBO’s “Euphoria”

–00:28:00 – “Yellowstone”

-00:30:51 – Steven: “William Gibson’s Alien III”

-00:34:15 – Chandler: “Avatar”

Act Three: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Discussion/Review

-00:38:46 – Non-spoilers

-00:54:13 – Spoilers

POST-CREDITS BONUS CONTENT

-01:11:24 – Colin Farrell On Pies