A Medal of Honor recipient introduces us to a new local clinic for veterans on Coast Live

Posted 1:52 pm, August 5, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kyle White is the seventh living recipient of the Medal of Honor, the highest and most prestigious personal military decoration that may be awarded, recognizing U.S. military service members who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor.  He received it as a result of service with the United States Army in Afghanistan, 2007.

Kyke joins us along with Dr. Iman Williams Christians to intriduce us to a new local clinic designed to serve veterans, service members and their families - Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center.

For more information visit www.theupcenter.org/cohenclinic.

