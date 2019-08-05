× 11th annual ‘Opera in the Park’ to be held at Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Opera and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra are partnering together for the 11th annual Opera in the Park Saturday, September 7.

Opera in the Park is a free, open to the public all-ages picnic-style event that marks the official launch of each Virginia Opera season. The VO celebrates its 45th anniversary season in 2019-2020.

Town Point Park gates will open at 6 p.m., with evening concert entertainment beginning at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra conducted by Virginia Opera Artistic Director Adam Turner, with The Virginia Opera Chorus and rising stars from the VO’s renowned Herndon Foundation Emerging Artists Program.

Opera in the Park will be emceed by Virginia Opera’s own “Doc Opera,” Dr. Glenn Winters. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic supplies, and coolers with non-alcoholic beverages. Local craft beer, Virginia wines, and food truck vendors will all be on hand to provide food and beverages for purchase.

Free drawings for a selection of fabulous prizes will be conducted throughout the evening, for tickets to the opera and other local arts events and attractions, as well as restaurant gift certificates.

“Our 2019 Opera in the Park means a free public evening of spectacular entertainment and fun for thousands of Commonwealth residents, who will get to enjoy opera’s greatest moments, highlights from Virginia Opera’s 45th Anniversary season, and Broadway show tunes. As we embrace a season in which we urge audience members to ”Capture Your Culture” I can think of no finer way to do just that than by joining us at Town Point Park for the beginning of what will be remarkable 45th anniversary season,” said Virginia Opera President and CEO, Russell P. Allen.