Widespread power outages affect more than 40K across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands of people are without power as storms are continuing to move through Hampton Roads Sunday.
As of 7:15 p.m., about 38,529 customers have been affected, according to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map.
Below is a list of the number of outages by city:
- Chesapeake – 4,262
- Hampton – 3,290
- Isle of Wight – 3
- James City – 19
- Newport News – 228
- Norfolk – 974
- Poquoson City – 0
- Portsmouth – 35
- Suffolk – 93
- Surry – 0
- Virginia Beach – 29,476
- Williamsburg – 148
- York – 1
According to Virginia Beach Police, the area near Virginia Beach Town Center is without power due to a transformer fire in the major distribution grid, which is located behind Mission BBQ at the end of Market Street.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department battalion chief said fire crews and crews with Dominion Power are currently on scene working to mitigate the issue.
