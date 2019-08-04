Widespread power outages affect more than 40K across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands of people are without power as storms are continuing to move through Hampton Roads Sunday.

As of 7:15 p.m., about 38,529 customers have been affected, according to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map.

Below is a list of the number of outages by city:

Chesapeake – 4,262

Hampton – 3,290

Isle of Wight – 3

James City – 19

Newport News – 228

Norfolk – 974

Poquoson City – 0

Portsmouth – 35

Suffolk – 93

Surry – 0

Virginia Beach – 29,476

Williamsburg – 148

York – 1

According to Virginia Beach Police, the area near Virginia Beach Town Center is without power due to a transformer fire in the major distribution grid, which is located behind Mission BBQ at the end of Market Street.

The Town Center area is without power due to a transformer fire in their major distribution grid, behind Mission BBQ, at the end of Market Street. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/VyoSdslO9U — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 4, 2019

The Virginia Beach Fire Department battalion chief said fire crews and crews with Dominion Power are currently on scene working to mitigate the issue.

Virginia Beach firefighters and Dominion Energy are on scene of a transformer fire that caused a power outage in Town Center. Widespread power outages are affecting more than 40K across Hampton Roadshttps://t.co/KhJ6gmcMD4 pic.twitter.com/lm9g9OvMxh — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) August 4, 2019

