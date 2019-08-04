Taking care of Tom: Patriots give Brady raise, extension

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – I suppose you could say Tom Brady has earned a raise. That is: if you think winning six Super Bowl titles is impressive.

Sunday, the New England Patriots gave arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time a belated birthday present and awarded Brady a new contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brady’s new deal is worth $70 million and runs through 2021. The quarterback, who turned 42 years-old Saturday, will earn $23 million this year, then $30 million and $32 million in 2021. However, Rapoport notes “both sides are amenable to adjusting it if the situations warrants”.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots reacts after a touchdown.
(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowl selection who, in addition to his six Super Bowl titles, has been voted regular season MVP of the NFL on three separate occasions.

Last season, as a 41 year-old, Brady threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns.

 

 

 

