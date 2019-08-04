‘Skins scoop: Redskins release first unofficial depth chart of 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – For starters…we have some starters.

Sunday afternoon, the Redskins released their first unofficial depth chart of 2019. Without a doubt, the most notable news is at the quarterback position. Colt McCoy, entering his fifth season in Washington, is listed as the starting QB. Case Keenum, whom the team traded for in March, is No. 2. Dwayne Haskins, the Redskins’ first round draft pick is third.

At the running back position, Adrian Peterson is listed as the starter with Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson behind him. However, the website notes all three backs should receive consistent work once the regular season begins. Samaje Perine, Byron Marshall, Shaun Wilson and rookie Craig Reynolds are all eyeing that fourth running back spot.

Rookie receivers Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon are listed behind starters Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson. Trey Quinn will be the starter in the slot.

With seven-time Pro Bowl selection Trent Williams still absent from training camp, newcomer Ereck Flowers is listed as the starting left guard, with second-year man Geron Christian at left tackle.

On the defensive side of the ball Ryan Kerrigan, who has never missed a game in his career, is listed at one starting linebacker. Ryan Anderson is the other starter, which is not surprising considering first-round rookie Montez Sweat has been sidelined since being kicked in the calf during practice Wednesday. Sweat is listed as the backup to Anderson, while Cassanova McKinzy slated behind Kerrigan.

The Redskins open their preseason slate Thursday at Cleveland in a game to be broadcast LIVE on News 3.