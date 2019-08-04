HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands of people lost power as storms moved through Hampton Roads Sunday.

More than 40,000 customers were originally affected by the outages. As of 4:30 a.m., around 2,000 customers are still without power, according to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map.

Below is a list of the number of outages by city:

Chesapeake43

Hampton354

Newport News 72

Norfolk35

Virginia Beach1,388

According to Virginia Beach Police, residents in the area near Virginia Beach Town Center went without lights because of a transformer fire in the major distribution grid, which is located behind Mission BBQ at the end of Market Street.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department battalion chief said fire crews and crews with Dominion Power responded to the scene to mitigate the issue.

Virginia Beach firefighters and Dominion Energy are on scene of a transformer fire that caused a power outage in Town Center. Widespread power outages are affecting more than 40K across Hampton Roadshttps://t.co/KhJ6gmcMD4 pic.twitter.com/lm9g9OvMxh — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) August 4, 2019

A Dominion Energy spokesperson told News 3 that most people should expect to have their power restored by 3 a.m. Monday.

