HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands of people lost power as storms moved through Hampton Roads Sunday.
More than 40,000 customers were originally affected by the outages. As of 4:30 a.m., around 2,000 customers are still without power, according to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map.
Below is a list of the number of outages by city:
- Chesapeake43
- Hampton354
- Newport News 72
- Norfolk35
- Virginia Beach1,388
According to Virginia Beach Police, residents in the area near Virginia Beach Town Center went without lights because of a transformer fire in the major distribution grid, which is located behind Mission BBQ at the end of Market Street.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department battalion chief said fire crews and crews with Dominion Power responded to the scene to mitigate the issue.
A Dominion Energy spokesperson told News 3 that most people should expect to have their power restored by 3 a.m. Monday.
